GoHealth: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — GoHealth, Inc. A (GOCO) on Thursday reported a loss of $54.3 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had a loss of $5.10. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were $1.23 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $2.60 per share.

The company posted revenue of $94 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $113.1 million.

