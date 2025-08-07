Gogo: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — Gogo Inc. (GOGO) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $12.8 million.…

On a per-share basis, the Broomfield, Colorado-based company said it had profit of 9 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 13 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 12 cents per share.

The in-flight internet provider posted revenue of $226 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $220 million.

Gogo expects full-year revenue in the range of $870 million to $910 million.

