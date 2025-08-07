GoDaddy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $199.9 million. On…

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $199.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Tempe, Arizona-based company said it had profit of $1.41.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.34 per share.

The cloud-based technology products developer posted revenue of $1.22 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.2 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, GoDaddy said it expects revenue in the range of $1.22 billion to $1.24 billion.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $4.89 billion to $4.94 billion.

