GMS: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TUCKER, Ga. (AP) — TUCKER, Ga. (AP) — GMS Inc. (GMS) on Thursday reported earnings of $43.6 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Tucker, Georgia-based company said it had net income of $1.13 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.76 per share.

The company posted revenue of $1.41 billion in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GMS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GMS

