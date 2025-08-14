Globant: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LUXEMBOURG (AP) — LUXEMBOURG (AP) — Globant SA (GLOB) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.4 million in its second…

LUXEMBOURG (AP) — LUXEMBOURG (AP) — Globant SA (GLOB) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.4 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Luxembourg-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.53 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.52 per share.

The information technology services provider posted revenue of $614.2 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $613 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Globant expects its per-share earnings to be $1.53.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $615 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Globant expects full-year earnings to be $6.12 per share, with revenue expected to be $2.44 billion.

_____

