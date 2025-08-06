Global Payments: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Global Payments Inc. (GPN) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $241.6 million. On a…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Global Payments Inc. (GPN) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $241.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 99 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.10 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.03 per share.

The electronics payment processing company posted revenue of $1.96 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.36 billion, which met Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GPN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GPN

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.