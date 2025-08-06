Global Indemnity: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Global Indemnity PLC (GBLI) on Wednesday reported profit of $10.3 million in…

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Global Indemnity PLC (GBLI) on Wednesday reported profit of $10.3 million in its second quarter.

The Wilmington, Delaware-based company said it had profit of 71 cents per share.

The insurance and reinsurance holding company posted revenue of $110.5 million in the period.

