Gladstone Investment: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Gladstone Investment Corp. (GAIN) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $7.8 million.

The McLean, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 21 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 24 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 23 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $23.5 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $23.9 million.

