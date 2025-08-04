Gladstone Capital: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Gladstone Capital Corp. (GLAD) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of…

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Gladstone Capital Corp. (GLAD) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $7.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the McLean, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 33 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were 50 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 50 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $21.7 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $21.6 million.

