Gibraltar Industries: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Gibraltar Industries Inc. (ROCK) on Wednesday reported earnings of $26 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Buffalo, New York-based company said it had net income of 87 cents. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to $1.13 per share.

The building-products company posted revenue of $309.5 million in the period.

Gibraltar Industries expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.20 to $4.45 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.15 billion to $1.2 billion.

