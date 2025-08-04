Get These 9 Screenings to Keep Your Medicare Costs Down

While aging may come with wisdom, it also comes with an inevitable slew of health conditions — and increasing medical…

While aging may come with wisdom, it also comes with an inevitable slew of health conditions — and increasing medical costs.

As we age, our bodies go through physical and cognitive decline, explains Roger Miller, a licensed clinical psychologist and neuropsychology team lead with Aviv Clinics in The Villages, Florida. This downward slope in health can not only make you more vulnerable to chronic and acute illnesses, but it can also affect your body’s immune system, making it harder to fight off germs.

That doesn’t mean you need to just accept that you’ll be less healthy — and spend more money on medical treatments — as you age. Staying on top of routine health care and getting several common health screenings can help control costs, especially for older adults enrolled in Medicare.

[Read: The Highest Medical Costs to Expect in Retirement.]

9 Screenings To Keep Medicare Costs Down

Of the routine health screenings your doctor may recommend, there are a handful that may help you stay healthier and keep costs down later in life, says Tina R. Sadarangani, a board-certified primary care nurse practitioner and assistant professor at NYU who specializes in care of older adults. Some of these cost-saving screening tests include:

Blood pressure screenings

High blood pressure, also known as the silent killer, typically doesn’t have symptoms, so routine screenings are critical for catching it early and offsetting costs. In fact, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cite high blood pressure as one of the U.S.’s most expensive health conditions. Those with high blood pressure have medical costs of nearly $3,000 more per year than those without high blood pressure, the CDC notes. High blood pressure also increases risk of costly health complications like heart disease, stroke and kidney disease.

[READ 6 Most Expensive Medical Procedures, Ranked]

Cholesterol checks

Keeping your cholesterol levels in check is critical for your health. Lower levels of circulating cholesterol are less likely to clump together in plaques that can restrict or block normal blood flow, which reduces your risk of heart disease and heart attack. You can also save money by not having to purchase medications to control cholesterol levels.

Your doctor can check your cholesterol at least annually as part of routine blood work performed during a wellness visit or physical.

[How to Save Money on Your Health Care]

Blood glucose testing

Poorly controlled blood sugar can lead to a diagnosis of Type 2 diabetes, which can have multiple severe complications, such as heart disease, stroke, neuropathy and eye disease, if not treated.

Type 2 diabetes is also an expensive disease. According to a recent statement from the American Diabetes Association, the average annual cost of medical expenses for people with diabetes is $19,736. Of that amount, approximately $12,022 is specifically due to diabetes. People with diabetes also spend an average of 2.6 times more on medical expenditures than those without diabetes.

However, the earlier you receive a diabetes diagnosis, the more effectively you can manage the disease, “which, in turn, reduces costly and life-altering disease complications like kidney disease,” Sadarangani says.

Colorectal cancer screenings

Regular screenings for colorectal cancer — one of the most common cancers, according to the American Cancer Society — can catch signs of the disease earlier, when it’s usually less expensive to treat. The CDC estimates that initial care for colorectal cancer is about $66,500, but costs can top $110,000 annually in the last stage of the disease.

There are a few options for colorectal cancer screening, including:

— Blood test

— Fecal occult blood test

— Stool DNA test

— Colonoscopy

Following your provider’s advice for regular colon cancer screenings can help save you money in the long run, and it might even save your life.

Vision and hearing tests

Nearly all older adults experience a reduction in vision and hearing acuity. Hearing loss in particular is linked with dementia, though researchers are still exploring why this is the case. One study suggests that social isolation and loneliness can raise the risk of developing dementia.

Routine vision and hearing tests can ensure you’re getting the intervention — eyeglasses and hearing aids — you need to preserve cognitive function and stave off costs for additional care.

Skin examinations

Skin cancer is the most common type of cancer, according to the National Cancer Institute, but an annual skin check performed by a board-certified dermatologist “promotes early detection of skin cancer, which, if caught early, is treatable,” Sadarangani says.

Costs for skin cancer treatment can vary, but a 2022 study published in the journal Cancer Causes & Control reports the annual average treatment cost for nonmelanoma skin cancers was more than $1,200 between 2016 and 2018 and just under $2,500 for melanoma in that same period.

Dental exams

Over time, tooth loss and decay can lead to health issues like infections, which may be costly and difficult to treat.

Checkups at the dentist every six months, however, can lead to earlier detection of gum disease, tooth decay and even heart disease, preserving your health — and your wallet — in the long run. Costs can vary, but your insurance may cover some procedures, depending on the details of your plan.

Depression screenings

Mental health is critical to well-being, and older adults are at increased risk of experiencing depression due to social isolation and chronic illnesses, among other factors.

If you start feeling down or like you’ve lost interest in activities that used to bring you joy, reach out to your health care provider for support and suggestions. Your provider can also test you for depression during your annual wellness visit.

Early diagnosis of depression — like all health issues — can save you more in the long run. In fact, the World Health Organization notes that every $1 used to treat depression and anxiety saw a return of $4 in better health and productivity.

Screenings for cognitive impairment

Similarly, your health care provider can test you for signs of cognitive impairment, including Alzheimer’s disease or other forms of dementia. Some newer medications have shown promise for slowing the progression of the disease, but they must be started early — highlighting the importance of early screening.

An early diagnosis also affords you and your family some time to plan for how best to pay for your care needs as they increase, given that Medicare doesn’t cover most elements of long-term care in an assisted living or memory care facility, Sadarangani notes.

Other Ways to Reduce Health Care Costs

Looking after your health through routine screenings is just one way you can help keep your Medicare costs lower. Maintaining a healthy lifestyle can also make a difference.

Jenny Munro, an operations specialist with Heritage Communities in Omaha, Nebraska, suggests the following habits to reduce costs overtime:

— Eating right. Following a healthy diet that includes plenty of fresh fruits and vegetables, lean proteins and whole grains and that limits excess sugars and ultraprocessed foods is key to maintaining long-term health.

— Exercising. From keeping your blood pressure and blood sugar levels down to reducing your risk of heart attacks and strokes, exercise is one of the best ways to lower future health care costs. Munro even says it’s the “single most important thing you can do” to preserve mobility and independence. Plus, it’s free or inexpensive and doesn’t have any of the side effects that some medications can cause.

— Limiting alcohol consumption. While the possible health benefits of a nightly glass of wine have long been touted, newer research suggests that no level of drinking is safe. Eliminating or restricting alcohol intake can have an immediate beneficial impact on blood pressure and blood sugar levels and can also help reduce the risks of falls and other injuries that can drive up health care costs for older adults.

— Quitting smoking. Smoking is both bad for your health and expensive. According to SmokeFree.gov, a National Institutes of Health initiative, a pack of cigarettes runs about $8.39. But the hidden costs are much higher and include the health care you’re likely to need later in life as all of those cigarettes take their toll on your lung, vascular, heart, brain and bone health. The CDC reports that smoking-related illness costs more than $600 billion per year and causes more than 480,000 deaths in the U.S. annually.

— Staying social. Research suggests that those with an active social life have better memory and cognitive abilities than their less social peers. Delaying the onset of dementia can, in turn, lead to lower health care costs over time.

Understand Your Medicare Coverage to Help Control Costs

Lifestyle changes can help reduce costs, but “it’s also critical to understand Medicare coverage,” Sadarangani points out. “Know what’s covered under Part A (hospital insurance) and Part B (medical insurance).”

She also recommends considering purchasing a Medicare supplement plan, also called a Medigap plan, to help cover out-of-pocket costs.

Sadarangani offers these additional tips to help you save money:

— Go generic. Choose generic medications rather than brand-name drugs. Depending on your Medicare plan, you may not be able to get coverage for brand-name medications, but if you have a choice, remember that generics tend to be more cost-effective. You can also look for coupons to save on prescription medications.

— Review and compare. During open enrollment each year, review and compare the various Medicare Part D prescription plans available to you to ensure the plan you select will still cover the medications you use or anticipate needing during the coming year at the lowest possible cost.

— Stay in-network. Look for in-network providers to reduce out-of-pocket expenses, especially if you have Medicare Advantage.

— Keep track of your medical bills. Make sure you’re not being overbilled and that all billing from the provider is accurate. This can be a tall order, and some older adults may need help. Catching billing mistakes and getting them corrected goes a long way toward controlling your expenses.

— Use free and low-cost community resources. Most communities have lots of resources for older adults, including educational workshops, health fairs and fitness programs. Check with your local Area Agency on Aging for more information about what’s on offer locally. In addition, programs such as Extra Help (which can help with Medicare Part D costs) and Medicare Savings Programs (which can help with costs associated with Part A and Part B) are both good options for controlling costs.

More from U.S. News

What Is Medigap Plan G?

Medicare vs. Medicaid: Key Differences, Eligibility & Coverage

What Happens When Medicaid Stops Paying for Nursing Home Care?

Get These 9 Screenings to Keep Your Medicare Costs Down originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 08/05/25: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.