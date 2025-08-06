Geron: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) — FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) — Geron Corp. (GERN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $16.4…

FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) — FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) — Geron Corp. (GERN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $16.4 million in its second quarter.

The Foster City, California-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 3 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $49 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $47.9 million.

