Geopark: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Geopark Ltd. (GPRK) on Tuesday reported a loss of $10.3 million in its second quarter.

The Bogota, Colombia-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to 27 cents per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $119.8 million in the period.

