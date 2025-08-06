Geo Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Geo Group Inc. (GEO) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of…

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Geo Group Inc. (GEO) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $29.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Boca Raton, Florida-based company said it had profit of 21 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 22 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 16 cents per share.

The private prison operator posted revenue of $636.2 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $617.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Geo Group expects its per-share earnings to range from 20 cents to 23 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $650 million to $660 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Geo Group expects full-year earnings in the range of 84 cents to 94 cents per share, with revenue expected to be $2.56 billion.

