Genpact: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Genpact Ltd. (G) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $132.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had profit of 75 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 88 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 85 cents per share.

The business process management services provider posted revenue of $1.25 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.23 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Genpact expects its per-share earnings to range from 89 cents to 90 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.26 billion to $1.27 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

Genpact expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.51 to $3.58 per share, with revenue ranging from $4.96 billion to $5.05 billion.

