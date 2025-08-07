Live Radio
Genie Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 7, 2025

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Genie Energy Ltd. (GNE) on Thursday reported net income of $2.8 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Newark, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 11 cents.

The provider of oil and gas energy services posted revenue of $105.3 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GNE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GNE

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

