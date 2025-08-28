Genesco: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Genesco Inc. (GCO) on Thursday reported a loss of $18.5 million in…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Genesco Inc. (GCO) on Thursday reported a loss of $18.5 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Nashville, Tennessee-based company said it had a loss of $1.79. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.14 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.25 per share.

The seller of footwear, hats, clothing and accessories posted revenue of $546 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $532.4 million.

Genesco expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.30 to $1.70 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GCO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GCO

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.