Gencor: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Gencor Industries Inc. (GENC) on Friday reported net income of $3.8 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Orlando, Florida-based company said it had net income of 26 cents per share.

The maker of heavy machinery used for highway construction posted revenue of $27 million in the period.

