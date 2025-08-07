Gen Digital: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $135…

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $135 million.

The Tempe, Arizona-based company said it had profit of 22 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, came to 64 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 60 cents per share.

The security software maker posted revenue of $1.26 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.18 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Gen Digital expects its per-share earnings to range from 60 cents to 62 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.18 billion to $1.21 billion for the fiscal second quarter.

Gen Digital expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.49 to $2.56 per share, with revenue ranging from $4.8 billion to $4.9 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GEN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GEN

