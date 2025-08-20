GDS Holdings: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SHANGHAI (AP) — SHANGHAI (AP) — GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $10.1 million in its…

SHANGHAI (AP) — SHANGHAI (AP) — GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $10.1 million in its second quarter.

The Shanghai-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $404.9 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $391.3 million.

