Gartner: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Gartner Inc. (IT) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $240.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of $3.11. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.53 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.38 per share.

The technology information and analysis company posted revenue of $1.69 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.68 billion.

