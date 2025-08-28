Gap: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Gap Inc. (GAP) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $216 million.…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Gap Inc. (GAP) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $216 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had profit of 57 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 55 cents per share.

The clothing chain posted revenue of $3.73 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.74 billion.

