Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Galiano Gold: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Galiano Gold: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 13, 2025, 5:42 PM

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU) on Wednesday reported earnings of $19.3 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had profit of 7 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 8 cents per share.

The gold mining company posted revenue of $97.3 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GAU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GAU

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up