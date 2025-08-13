Galiano Gold: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU) on Wednesday reported earnings of $19.3…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU) on Wednesday reported earnings of $19.3 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had profit of 7 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 8 cents per share.

The gold mining company posted revenue of $97.3 million in the period.

