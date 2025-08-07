Funko-A: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Funko, Inc. A (FNKO) on Thursday reported a loss of $40.5 million…

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Funko, Inc. A (FNKO) on Thursday reported a loss of $40.5 million in its second quarter.

The Everett, Washington-based company said it had a loss of 74 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for pretax expenses and stock option expense, came to 48 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $193.5 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FNKO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FNKO

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.