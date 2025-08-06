FS KKR Capital: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) on Wednesday reported a loss of $209 million in…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) on Wednesday reported a loss of $209 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Philadelphia-based company said it had a loss of 75 cents. Losses, adjusted for investment costs, came to 60 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 63 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $398 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $401.1 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FSK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FSK

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.