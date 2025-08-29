Frontline: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LIMASSOL, Cyprus (AP) — LIMASSOL, Cyprus (AP) — Frontline plc (FRO) on Friday reported profit of $77.9 million in its…

LIMASSOL, Cyprus (AP) — LIMASSOL, Cyprus (AP) — Frontline plc (FRO) on Friday reported profit of $77.9 million in its second quarter.

The Limassol, Cyprus-based company said it had net income of 35 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 36 cents per share.

The shipping company posted revenue of $479.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $285.3 million.

