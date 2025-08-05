Frontier Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $70 million in…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $70 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had a loss of 31 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 28 cents per share.

The discount airline posted revenue of $929 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $933.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Frontier Group expects its results to range from a loss of 42 cents per share to a loss of 26 cents per share.

