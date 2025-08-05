Frontdoor: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Frontdoor Inc. (FTDR) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $111 million.…

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Frontdoor Inc. (FTDR) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $111 million.

The Memphis, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of $1.48 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.63 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.44 per share.

The home services provider posted revenue of $617 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $602.1 million.

