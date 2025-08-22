PREP FOOTBALL= Bishop Ireton 28, Crossland, Md. 7 Chincoteague 21, Fuqua School 7 County Christian 26, Catholic 21 Fredericksburg Christian…

PREP FOOTBALL=

Bishop Ireton 28, Crossland, Md. 7

Chincoteague 21, Fuqua School 7

County Christian 26, Catholic 21

Fredericksburg Christian 27, Atlantic Shores Christian 16

Holston 34, Marion 21

Norfolk Academy 37, Currituck County, N.C. 20

North Cross 62, Nansemond-Suffolk 0

Roanoke Catholic 49, Isle of Wight Academy 0

Southampton Academy 46, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 19

