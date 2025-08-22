PREP FOOTBALL=
Bishop Ireton 28, Crossland, Md. 7
Chincoteague 21, Fuqua School 7
County Christian 26, Catholic 21
Fredericksburg Christian 27, Atlantic Shores Christian 16
Holston 34, Marion 21
Norfolk Academy 37, Currituck County, N.C. 20
North Cross 62, Nansemond-Suffolk 0
Roanoke Catholic 49, Isle of Wight Academy 0
Southampton Academy 46, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 19
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
