PREP FOOTBALL=
Abingdon 62, John Battle 13
Bath County 36, Stonewall Jackson 0
Bethel 53, Patrick Henry 0
Broadway 49, Buffalo Gap 7
Chilhowie 38, Marion 0
Craig County 48, Montcalm, W.Va. 0
E.C. Glass 27, Salem 21
Glenvar 70, Galax 0
Gonzaga College, D.C. 17, Oscar Smith 0
Indian River 55, Granby 0
Jefferson Forest 43, Gretna 0
Lake Taylor 59, Heritage 0
Laurel, Del. 56, Arcadia 16
Nansemond-Suffolk 46, Isle of Wight Academy 0
Ridgeview 64, Grundy 20
St. Christopher’s 21, Huguenot 6
Staunton River 37, Hidden Valley 7
Trinity Episcopal 36, North Cross 28
Tuscarora 14, Herndon 0
West Point 46, Colonial Beach 6
William Byrd 36, Cave Spring 7
Woodstock Central 28, Stuarts Draft 12
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
