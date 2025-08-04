Freshpet: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BEDMINSTER, N.J. (AP) — BEDMINSTER, N.J. (AP) — Freshpet Inc. (FRPT) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $16.4 million. The…

BEDMINSTER, N.J. (AP) — BEDMINSTER, N.J. (AP) — Freshpet Inc. (FRPT) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $16.4 million.

The Bedminster, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of 33 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 12 cents per share.

The seller of refrigerated fresh pet food posted revenue of $264.7 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $268.1 million.

