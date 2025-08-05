Fresenius: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BAD HOMBURG, Germany (AP) — BAD HOMBURG, Germany (AP) — Fresenius Medical Care AG (FMS) on Tuesday reported earnings of…

BAD HOMBURG, Germany (AP) — BAD HOMBURG, Germany (AP) — Fresenius Medical Care AG (FMS) on Tuesday reported earnings of $255.3 million in its second quarter.

The Bad Homburg, Germany-based company said it had profit of 44 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 52 cents per share.

The dialysis services provider posted revenue of $5.44 billion in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FMS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FMS

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.