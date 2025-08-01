Franklin Resources: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) on Friday reported fiscal third-quarter profit…

SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) on Friday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $92.3 million.

The San Mateo, California-based company said it had profit of 15 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 49 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 48 cents per share.

The investment manager posted revenue of $2.06 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2 billion.

Franklin Resources shares have increased 18% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed nearly 8%. The stock has increased 5% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BEN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BEN

