Franco-Nevada: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — Franco-Nevada Corp. (FNV) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $247.1 million.

The Toronto-based company said it had net income of $1.28 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.24 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.10 per share.

The precious metals streaming and royalty company posted revenue of $369.4 million in the period.

