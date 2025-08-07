Fox Factory Holding: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of…

DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $2.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Duluth, Georgia-based company said it had profit of 7 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 40 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 43 cents per share.

The vehicle suspension maker posted revenue of $374.9 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $345.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Fox Factory Holding expects its per-share earnings to range from 45 cents to 65 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $370 million to $390 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Fox Factory Holding expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.60 to $2 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.51 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FOXF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FOXF

