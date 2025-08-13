Fossil Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RICHARDSON, Texas (AP) — RICHARDSON, Texas (AP) — Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.3 million…

RICHARDSON, Texas (AP) — Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.3 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Richardson, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 10 cents per share.

The watch and accessories maker posted revenue of $220.4 million in the period.

