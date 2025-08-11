Forward Air: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Forward Air Corp. (FWRD) on Monday reported a loss of $12.6 million…

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Forward Air Corp. (FWRD) on Monday reported a loss of $12.6 million in its second quarter.

The Greeneville, Tennessee-based company said it had a loss of 41 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 17 cents per share.

The contractor for the air cargo industry posted revenue of $618.8 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $637.7 million.

