Forum Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (FET) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $7.7 million.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of 61 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 10 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 15 cents per share.

The provider of manufactured technologies and applied products in the energy sector posted revenue of $199.8 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $190.5 million.

