Fortuna: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Fortuna Mining Corp. (FSM) on Wednesday reported earnings of $37.3 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had profit of 12 cents. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 14 cents per share.

The silver and gold miner posted revenue of $230.4 million in the period.

