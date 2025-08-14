Fortress Biotech: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BAY HARBOR ISLAND, Fla. (AP) — BAY HARBOR ISLAND, Fla. (AP) — Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO) on Thursday reported net…

BAY HARBOR ISLAND, Fla. (AP) — BAY HARBOR ISLAND, Fla. (AP) — Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO) on Thursday reported net income of $15.5 million in its second quarter.

The Bay Harbor Island, Florida-based company said it had profit of 45 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 46 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $16.4 million in the period.

