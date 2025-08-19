Formula Systems: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

OR YEHUDA, Israel (AP) — OR YEHUDA, Israel (AP) — Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (FORTY) on Tuesday reported profit of…

OR YEHUDA, Israel (AP) — OR YEHUDA, Israel (AP) — Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (FORTY) on Tuesday reported profit of $15.1 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Or Yehuda, Israel-based company said it had net income of 95 cents.

The information technology company posted revenue of $743.4 million in the period.

