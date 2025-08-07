Forest Bathing and Health: Ways Nature Supports Wellness

Naturalist and environmental advocate John Muir spent a lot of time in the great outdoors, hiking and simply being in…

Naturalist and environmental advocate John Muir spent a lot of time in the great outdoors, hiking and simply being in the open air of the American West in the late 1800s and early 1900s.

“In every walk with nature, one receives far more than he seeks,” he said.

It seems Muir was ahead of his time, hinting at the emerging wellness field of forest bathing, which has recently garnered headlines and scientific scrutiny as a low-cost means of improving health.

What Is Forest Bathing?

The term “forest bathing” refers to the stress-relieving practice known as “shinrin-yoku” in Japanese.

“‘Shinrin-yoku’ means bathing in the forest atmosphere, or taking in the forest through our senses,” explains Dr. Qing Li, president of the Japanese Society of Forest Medicine and a clinical professor of rehabilitation medicine at the Nippon Medical School Hospital in Tokyo. Li is the foremost authority on forest bathing and coined the term.

This kind of mindful engagement with the outdoors is not about having nature as scenery for other activities. If you’re walking and talking with a friend or riding a bike, for instance, you may be doing so in the natural world, but you’re not focused as much on nature itself.

“With forest bathing, the primary purpose of the trip is nature,” explains Gary Evans, director and co-founder of the Forest Bathing Institute, a London-based research, advocacy and training organization aiming to bring the practice of forest bathing to a wider audience. “We go into nature to appreciate it, and that’s a bit of a game changer for most people.”

Health Benefits of Forest Bathing

Spending time in nature offers more than just a scenic escape — it can have profound effects on both your mental and physical well-being. By slowing down and noticing the sights, sounds and scents around you, you can begin to relax and feel more connected to the environment. Recent studies show that spending time outdoors can lower cortisol levels andsupport immune function. Therefore, even brief visits to parks, woodlands or gardens can boost mood, improve focus and contribute to overall health.

Li conducted the first study about forest bathing and its health impacts in 2005.

Since then, further research has shown that forest bathing is associated with a variety of health benefits for at least a short period of time, including:

— Improved immune system function

— Expression of anti-cancer proteins

— Reduced stress hormones

— Improved sleep quality and prevention of sleep disorders or insomnia

— Reduced blood pressure and heart rate

These changes in turn can provide protection against a range of diseases, such as:

— Hypertension and heart disease

— Diabetes

— Cancer

— Obesity

— COVID-19

— Depression and anxiety

How and Why is Forest Bathing Effective?

Forest bathing is effective because, according to a 2023 study, it facilitates a shift in the body’s autonomic nervous system, encouraging relaxation and physiological balance. When individuals immerse themselves fully in natural settings, the sympathetic nervous system — responsible for the fight-or-flight reaction — becomes less dominant, while the parasympathetic “rest-and-digest” system is enhanced.

Consequently, this shift leads to lower levels of stress hormones such as cortisol and adrenaline, allowing the body to recover from daily stress, as demonstrated in a 2022 study that Li authored. Participants in one 2021 study on forest bathing experienced improvements in positive emotions, in addition to other benefits. Evans, who works with mental health charities, adds that the feedback he receives supports this kind of research. In testing forest bathing on vulnerable populations, such as those struggling with homelessness and substance use, Evans says participants found simply reconnecting with nature helped them find a better mental state.

According to one study, spending time in nature has also been shown to boost the immune system, due in part to natural compounds released by trees called phytoncides, which increase the concentration and activity of white blood cells that help fight off infection. These combined effects not only lower blood pressure and heart rate but also improve mood and help individuals achieve a deeper sense of well-being.

Getting Started With Forest Bathing

Getting started in forest bathing can be as simple as heading to a nearby woods or park. There is no need for specialized equipment or prior experience, which makes this wellness practice highly accessible to people of all ages and fitness levels. Simply taking a leisurely walk and focusing on the present moment allows you to notice subtle details in your surroundings. Setting aside even twenty minutes for mindful time in nature can yield noticeable benefits for your mood and stress levels.

How to practice forest bathing

Engaging all five senses is central to the authentic experience of forest bathing. Begin by letting your eyes wander over the landscape, noticing the variety of colors, patterns of sunlight and shadow, and shapes of leaves and branches.

Inhale deeply and notice the subtle aroma that fills the air.

Listen carefully for the gentle rustle of leaves, the chirping of birds or the familiar sound of rushing water; these sounds help to keep you in the present moment.

As you walk, touch the textures around you: feel the roughness of tree bark, the velvety flower petals or the moisture on the grass under your bare feet.

Finally, let yourself truly taste the freshness of the air, and, if you bring a healthy snack, enjoy the way flavors seem more vivid when surrounded by nature. This mindful participation in your environment not only grounds you but also maximizes the mental and physical health benefits of forest bathing.

It’s important to leave your phone at home or turn it off to avoid distractions from noises or notifications. The idea is to truly immerse yourself in your natural surroundings and soak in what you’re seeing and hearing — plants, flowers, birds and more.

