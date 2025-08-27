Foot Locker: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Foot Locker Inc. (FL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $38 million…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Foot Locker Inc. (FL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $38 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 39 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 27 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 5 cents per share.

The shoe store posted revenue of $1.86 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FL

