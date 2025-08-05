Flywire: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Flywire Corporation (FLYW) on Tuesday reported a loss of $12 million in its second…

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Flywire Corporation (FLYW) on Tuesday reported a loss of $12 million in its second quarter.

The Boston-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to 9 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 7 cents per share.

The payments company posted revenue of $131.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $127.5 million, beating Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $119.9 million.

