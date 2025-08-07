Flutter: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Flutter Entertainment PLC (FLUT) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $105 million.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Flutter Entertainment PLC (FLUT) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $105 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 59 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, were $2.95 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.55 per share.

The online gambling company posted revenue of $4.19 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.22 billion.

