Fluor: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — Fluor Corp. (FLR) on Friday reported profit of $2.46 billion in its…

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — Fluor Corp. (FLR) on Friday reported profit of $2.46 billion in its second quarter.

The Irving, Texas-based company said it had profit of $14.81 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 43 cents per share.

The engineering, construction and operations company posted revenue of $3.98 billion in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FLR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FLR

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.