Fluent: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Fluent, Inc. (FLNT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $7.2 million in its second quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 30 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 24 cents per share.

The data and analytics company posted revenue of $44.7 million in the period.

