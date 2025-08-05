Flotek Industries: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK) on Tuesday reported profit of $1.8 million in its second…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK) on Tuesday reported profit of $1.8 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of 5 cents. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 16 cents per share.

The oilfield services company posted revenue of $58.4 million in the period.

Flotek Industries expects full-year revenue in the range of $200 million to $220 million.

