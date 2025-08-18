Flexsteel: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — Flexsteel Industries Inc. (FLXS) on Monday reported earnings of $10.7 million in…

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — Flexsteel Industries Inc. (FLXS) on Monday reported earnings of $10.7 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dubuque, Iowa-based company said it had profit of $1.89. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.40 per share.

The furniture maker posted revenue of $114.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $20.2 million, or $3.55 per share. Revenue was reported as $441.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Flexsteel said it expects revenue in the range of $105 million to $110 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FLXS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FLXS

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.