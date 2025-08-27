Five Below: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Five Below Inc. (FIVE) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $42.8 million. On…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Five Below Inc. (FIVE) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $42.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Philadelphia-based company said it had profit of 77 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 81 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 61 cents per share.

The discount retailer posted revenue of $1.03 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $997.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Five Below expects its per-share earnings to range from 12 cents to 24 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $950 million to $970 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Five Below expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.76 to $5.16 per share, with revenue ranging from $4.44 billion to $4.52 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FIVE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FIVE

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.